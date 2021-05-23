FORECAST: Near-record heat to start the week

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning, May 24, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | May 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 7:23 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90° HEAT: Highs near 90° through at least Tuesday
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Near-record highs are in the forecast for today as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Louisville’s record high for this date is 92°, set back in 1921. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the region as the day wears on.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 70°. Tuesday features partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. There is an isolated shower chance to the north/northeast of Louisville, otherwise, we’ll remain dry.

Tuesday night will be another warm one with lows near 70° thanks to southwesterly winds.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.