FORECAST: Near-record heat to start the week

- 90° HEAT: Highs near 90° through at least Tuesday
- RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Near-record highs are in the forecast for today as we climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Louisville’s record high for this date is 92°, set back in 1921. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the region as the day wears on.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 70°. Tuesday features partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. There is an isolated shower chance to the north/northeast of Louisville, otherwise, we’ll remain dry.
Tuesday night will be another warm one with lows near 70° thanks to southwesterly winds.
