‘Free Palestine’ Pro-Palestinian supporters marched in Downtown Louisville rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday a group of Palestinians and supporters gathered at the Waterfront and marched to Louisville Metro Hall, chanting for freedom and peace.
“Free, free Palestine, free, free Palestine,” the group chanted.
The march for Palestine is followed by the recent weeks of violence between Israel and Palestine.
The group said hundreds of innocent Palestinians have lost their lives and are being controlled by Israelis.
“I’m angry that I and you have to stand here today to justify the fact that Israeli occupation is a crime,” a Palestinian woman said. “That Israeli-apartheid is a real living force oppressing the Palestinian people, that the massacre of our children, our fathers, our mothers, our sisters are a crime against humanity.”
Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott joined the group in solidarity, encouraging them to keep going.
“I’ve been very clear with anyone who approaches me and not very many do because do not come to a black woman who have suffered under police violence and ask her why she is standing with Palestine, why do you think,” Rep. Scott said.
The group’s demands include an end to Israeli occupation and they say their voices will be heard around the nation.
