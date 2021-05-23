Gov. Beshear: Decline in weekly COVID cases, 215 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced Sunday there has been a decline in weekly COVID case reports from the week before.
In Sunday’s update, Beshear said no new details on vaccinations have been provided due to delays with the federal vaccination database. At least 1,957,642 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose so far.
The top five counties by vaccination rate as of Sunday are:
- Woodford - 58%
- Franklin - 57%
- Fayette - 55%
- Scott - 49%
- Campbell - 48%
Beshear confirmed 215 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Sunday. Total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 455,790.
Sunday’s report also confirmed 11 additional deaths due to COVID based on the state health department. The total number of deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,716.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.64 percent.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 338
- Patients currently in ICU : 107
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 52
Due to limited reporting, additional information will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
