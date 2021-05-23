Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 565 new cases, no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday provided an update with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 565 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 740,189.
No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in Indiana Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is 13,136.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 3,661 individuals have been tested and 15,397 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 3,478,106 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 10,323,259 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at 4.7 percent for all tests administered.
So far, 2,424,633 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, with a total of 5,013,482 doses administered.
The Regenstrief Institute reports 57,525 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 10,979 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 706,660, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 95.9 percent Sunday.
