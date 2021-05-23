Lancaster, Greig are key in Lou City win over San Diego

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cameron Lancaster and the newly-acquired Kyle Greig each scored a goal to lift Louisville City FC to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over San Diego Loyal on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
Lancaster’s goal came late in the first half as his penalty kick was saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper, but then the ball bounced out to Lancaster, who then quickly booted it into the net for the match’s first score.
Then late second half, Greig who was right in front of the net, legged in a goal as he faced opposite the net and rang up a miracle score. The home team grabbed a 2-nil advantage.
San Diego recorded a goal soon after which resulted in the match’s final count of 2-1. Lou City gained three points with the win which was played in front of 7,652 fans.
The City’s next match is a home showdown next Saturday at 7:30pm against Indy Eleven.
