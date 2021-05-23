LMPD: Man injured in Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting reported in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Calls came in around 8 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Homeview Drive on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Officers on scene found one man who had been shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.
LMPD said there are no suspects at this time. Investigation is ongoing by police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
