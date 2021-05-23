Looking for a job? Hundreds up for grabs this week at Louisville job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So many businesses are fighting through reopening hiring struggles. They want to hire good people and many are looking for work.
Hundreds of jobs are up for grabs at a Louisville job fair on Wednesday, May 26. Guests can meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers from the area’s top hiring companies.
There are entry-level positions or a more experienced management job opportunities.
At least 40 companies will be at the event. The job fair company sponsors include GE Appliances, Best Buy, Eby-Brown, Kelly Services and Spectrum.
Other companies attending include Staff Management, Parker Hannifin, US Census Bureau, Harland Clarke, FedEx Ground, Sealed Air Corporation, Fort Dearborn and more.
The job fair is happening Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium’s Brown & Williamson Club off of South Floyd Street in Louisville. It’s from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to pre register at this website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.