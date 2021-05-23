LouVax expands mobile mission with vaccines given at flea market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s one of the last places you would expect to see the COVID-19 vaccine given.
The Derby City Flea Market on 7th Street Road is clearing out space, so that Louisville Metro Health and Wellness could give more shots to people right where they live.
“I work here on the weekend, and I seen this, and I thought this would be a good opportunity to get the shot,” Amanda Alexander said.
Alexander added she’s glad LouVax mobile rolled into the flea market Sunday because it made getting the shot easier, the shot came to her.
“All I had to do was come over here to where I work at and get the shot,” Alexander said.
Metro Health said it thought Derby City Flea Market would be an excellent place to give the vaccine, because of its location and that fact that the market itself draws a lot of people from just about every kind of background.
“Transportation is very limited, especially over the weekends, and having it in a place where people are going to be regardless of It increases the number of people who will come and join us in these efforts,” Executive Director of La Casita Center Karina Barrillas said.
The health department said The Collectivo Latinx group is responsible for getting so many people to Sunday’s event.
The Collectivo Latinx is comprised of multiple different businesses and organizations which reach Louisville’s immigrant and Latinx communities.
Organizers said it was that group who was able to translate, educate and build trust about the vaccine.
Metro Health is looking for more locations to host these types of events. You can request a mobile vaccination site by emailing louvaxmobile@louisville.gov.
