Okolona restaurant damaged in fire opens temporary ice cream truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Okolona business in the process of rebuilding due to fire damage has opened up a mobile truck to serve customers in the meantime.
On Sunday, Panchitos Ice Cream on Preston Highway posted pictures of their mobile food truck located in their parking lot, selling ice cream and frozen treats normally served within the restaurant.
Panchitos announced Friday a fire within their building fire forced them to temporarily close while the damage is fixed. The business said no one was hurt and everyone was able to safely exit the building at the time.
Okolona Fire was the responding rescue crew called to the scene to help extinguish the fire, according to Panchitos.
“We want to thank everyone who has reached out and for the continuous prayers,” one of their posts on Facebook reads. “Panchitos Family thanks for your support. We also want to thank our brave employees for recognizing the fire right away.”
The business said it will be offering a limited menu from the truck while everything is cleaned up and the restaurant is recertified with the city.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.