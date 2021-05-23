UK softball team stays alive in NCAA tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon at the Lexington regional of the NCAA softball tourney, Kentucky was ripped by Notre Dame 12-3. The Wildcats then moved to the elimination bracket and faced a must-win against the Northwestern Wildcats. UK pulled out a 7-2 triumph in that elimination game to remain alive.
On Sunday afternoon, Kentucky will play the Irish again and must beat them twice in order to advance.
In the victory over Northwestern, UK’s Mallory Peyton starred as she drove in three runs with a two-run double and a solo home run.
