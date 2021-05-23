14-year-old shot in Southside neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the Southside neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to the 100 block of Kenwood Court around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.
At the scene, a 14-year-old boy was found who had been shot in the foot, police said.
The teenager was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay. No other details were provided at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
