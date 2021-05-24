Arrest made in deadly shooting behind Russell neighborhood bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in a March shooting death of a man in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.
Carnell Dupress McQuarter, 48, of Louisville, is charged with murder and gun possession by a felon.
Court documents say that on March 21, McQuarter used a gun to shoot Jarvis Patterson to death. Louisville Metro police responding to a shots fired call found Patterson’s body in the alley between W. Broadway and Elliott Ave. near 26th Street. He had been shot five times.
LMPD detectives say surveillance video shows McQuarter following Patterson into the alley before the shooting, then walking back to his car after the shooting and leaving the scene.
A witness who was with Patterson before the shooting told detectives the men had been arguing earlier inside a bar.
McQuarter was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
