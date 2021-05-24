Arrest made in screwdriver stabbing murder and assault

DAVIESS CO., Ky - Daviess County deputies say a man has died after a domestic incident.
It happened Monday. Deputies told us shortly after 1 p.m. that it happened in the 400 block of Browns Valley Redhill Road. That’s about a mile off Highway 431.
Sheriff’s Deputies tells us they responded after a woman went to a neighbors house, saying she’d been stabbed with a screwdriver by her husband.
After arriving at the home, the sheriff’s office also found an injured man inside the home. They say he also had several puncture wounds.
Further investigation revealed the man was renting a room from the woman and her husband.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the man died.
We’re told the woman is still in the hospital tonight, an she is expected to survive.
Monday night, deputies told us they have arrested 65-year-old Gerald Stokes and charged him murder and assault.
Stokes was booked shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
