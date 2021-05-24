CDC investigates rare heart issue in teens after COVID vaccination

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 50% of Americans have had at least one coronavirus vaccine dose so far, and the CDC says that 285 million doses have been administered. Though the vaccination pace has slowed in recent weeks, the latest vaccine news could cause more doubt for those on the fence about vaccinations.
The CDC is looking into a very small number of teenagers and young adults who experienced heart problems after receiving a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
The statement from the agency’s vaccine safety group says there are “relatively few” reports of myocarditis to date. The condition causes inflammation of the heart and can occur following certain infections. The symptoms are chest pain, shortness of breath, and possible swelling of hands and feet.
It continues to state some common factors in the patients being investigated.
- Predominantly in adolescents and young adults
- More often in men than women
- More often following the second dose
- The reaction typically happens within four days after vaccination
So far, the agency says most cases appear to be mild and it has not been proven that the vaccine directly caused the reaction.
Norton Children’s has led the local effort to vaccinate adolescents 12 and older since it was given emergency use authorization by the CDC. So far, they have vaccinated more than 5,000 of those patients. Norton Children’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Kris Bryant emphasized that the potential rare side effects of myocarditis paled in comparison to the potential risks of COVID-19.
“We know that COVID-19 can be a serious illness in teenagers and young adults,” Bryant said. “Since the start of the pandemic, more than 300 kids have died from actual COVID-19 infection. So vaccination is still very important.”
Dr. Bryant re-enforced the same recommendation that the vaccine is safe and effective. She said everyone who is eligible to sign up should get it.
If parents have concerns about their children, she recommended calling their pediatrician.
