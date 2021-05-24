Drive-thru job fair scheduled at Caesars Southern Indiana

ENGLISH, Ind. (WAVE) - If you are looking for a job, you might be the person Caesars Southern Indiana is looking for.
The casino and hotel complex, located in Harrison County, is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Thursday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jobs available include full and part-time positions in the casino, hotel, and food venues. All interviews will be done at your car and you might get a job offer before you leave.
No one will leave emptyhanded. Every car will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a Caesars swag bag for each applicant.
If you need more information or want to sign-up, call Myndi Thomas or Katie Voyles at 812-969-6283.
