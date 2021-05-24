Drive-thru job fair scheduled at Caesars Southern Indiana

Drive-thru job fair scheduled at Caesars Southern Indiana
Caesars Southern Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | May 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:33 AM

ENGLISH, Ind. (WAVE) - If you are looking for a job, you might be the person Caesars Southern Indiana is looking for.

The casino and hotel complex, located in Harrison County, is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Thursday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobs available include full and part-time positions in the casino, hotel, and food venues. All interviews will be done at your car and you might get a job offer before you leave.

No one will leave emptyhanded. Every car will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and a Caesars swag bag for each applicant.

If you need more information or want to sign-up, call Myndi Thomas or Katie Voyles at 812-969-6283.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.