FORECAST: Hot again tomorrow, but relief is on the way

- More 90s early this week
- Thunderstorms chances increase second-half of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be muggy and summerlike tonight as low temperatures only make it down into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. We’ll keep a few clouds in the sky during this time as well.
The peak and end of our pre-summer heatwave arrives on Tuesday as we top out in the lower 90s for one last time. It’ll be a partly sunny afternoon with only a small pop-up storm chance mainly north of Louisville.
We’ll remain muggy and warm Tuesday night as lows only get down to around 70 degrees. A small downpour chance Tuesday night will begin to increase around daybreak Wednesday, but it looks dry and partly cloudy most of the night.
After the morning’s spotty shower and downpour chance, we’ll focus on a far better chance of thunderstorms and much-needed rain Wednesday aftenroon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around on Thursday. A better chance for showers and storms appear in our Friday forecast.
It will be much cooler to begin the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the upper 70s. At this point the Memorial Day Weekend Forecast is trending drier.
