Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified.

“Keep in mind, you have 4 [people who are deceased] at the scene, with essentially no witnesses,” said Trooper Corey King. “So at this point, it’s going to take the skill of the medical examiner, as well as the skill of the coroner and of the detectives to work together to really try to establish a motive to find out what exactly happened. And was the gun that was discovered with the burned body, was that used in this crime?”