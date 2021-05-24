Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of the fourth person found dead last week in Ohio County. They say he’s 38-year-old Calvin Leisure III of Beaver Dam.
He was found burned inside a building on the the property of a McHenry chicken farm. His manner of death was not released.
Previously, Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people found shot to death outside of a home on the property.
They are:
1) Hunter L. Owings, 20 of Centertown, KY
2) Nora J. Owings, 44 of Beaver Dam, KY
3) Calvin Leisure Jr, 66 of Beaver Dam, KY
The shootings happened Wednesday in the 5700 block of Highway 62.
Troopers told 14 News Friday a gun was found near what was left of that body.
“Keep in mind, you have 4 [people who are deceased] at the scene, with essentially no witnesses,” said Trooper Corey King. “So at this point, it’s going to take the skill of the medical examiner, as well as the skill of the coroner and of the detectives to work together to really try to establish a motive to find out what exactly happened. And was the gun that was discovered with the burned body, was that used in this crime?”
Trooper King also said the question becomes what caliber weapon was used on the three that were shot.
Kentucky State Police say they are not looking for a shooter. They say it’s possible this is a murder-suicide.
As investigators search for clues in the investigation, the close-knit surrounding community is asking questions of their own.
“I mean what do you say?” said Ohio Co. resident Kristi Willoughby. She said she knew Nora Owings. “You’re losing people in your community that you’ve known. You’ve seen their children grow up...”
The investigation is ongoing.
