Free swim lessons offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Free swimming lessons will be available for some Louisville kids.
The swimming lessons are for up to 100 first through fifth graders who live in District 5.
“Urban youth drownings statics are alarming, and the number one reason is a lack of access to public pools and swimming lessons. I am hopeful we can reduce those numbers with this free program in District 5,” Councilwoman Donna Purvis said.
The YMCA will be providing the free lessons, which will be given in eight sessions on the following days:
June 7 to June 10 and June 14 to June 14 July 5 to July 8 and July 12 to July 13
Transportation will be provided and pickups will be available from the Molly Leonard Center and the Shawnee Community Center.
Registration for the classes must be completed by June 2. For more information, call Denise Bentley in Councilwoman Purvis’ office at (502) 574-1105.
Purvis said the lessons are a pilot program and if there is enough interest additional lesson dates would be added.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.