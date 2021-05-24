‘I take these threats seriously’: White powder in suspicious package sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s home

Politico also revealed Paul may have been calling out singer-songwriter Richard Marx as the supposed “C-list celebrity” in his Twitter post. Marx reportedly tweeted on Sunday: “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” His remarks are a reference to Paul’s ribs being broken four years ago after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled him.