‘I take these threats seriously’: White powder in suspicious package sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package filled with white powder was sent to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, with the lawmaker lashing out at the sender on social media Monday night.
Paul, a Republican, confirmed the instance on his Twitter account by re-tweeting a Politico article explaining the situation.
(Story continues below post)
“I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” the senator wrote on his social media account above the linked article.
The federal government and Capitol Police are jointly investigating the package and the powder, according to Politico.
Neither the source of the package nor whether any arrests have been made have been revealed.
Politico also revealed Paul may have been calling out singer-songwriter Richard Marx as the supposed “C-list celebrity” in his Twitter post. Marx reportedly tweeted on Sunday: “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” His remarks are a reference to Paul’s ribs being broken four years ago after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled him.
Boucher ultimately pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.