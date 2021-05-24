At least one person killed in fatal plane crash in Breathitt County

FROZEN CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Troopers, KSP, and Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed a single-engine plane crashed in the Frozen Creek community of Breathitt County Monday afternoon.
The crash happened in a field at the junction of KY-1812 and KY-378.
Maco Deaton, Chairman of the Julian Carroll Airport in Jackson City says the FAA out of Indianapolis contacted the airport around 2 p.m. to say that a small aircraft went off the radar in Breathitt County.
The FFA was notified of the crash around 1:42 p.m.
KSP was then notified and found the scene on Blanton Bridge Branch road near the Frozen Creek area of Vancleve community.
At the moment no public roads are impacted by this crash, which occurred on private property.
KSP has the scene closed off as they work to investigate the scene.
Trooper Gayheart says State Police is waiting on the flight log for additional information.
Trooper Matt Gayheart confirms the accident was fatal, and that at least one person was killed in the crash. The Breathitt County Coroner was called to the scene.
He adds there is still no known cause for the plane crash. The FAA is expected to arrive Tuesday to assess the crash.
This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.
