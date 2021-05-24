Lemonade stand competition aims to teach JCPS students business skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some JCPS students are getting down to business, literally.
A few fourth-grade classrooms inside Minors Lane Elementary transformed from learning spaces to marketplaces. The students built their own business plans, their own menus, and set their own prices to create their own lemonade stands.
Every customer started with five tickets, and the goal of each person behind the lemonade stands was to persuade customers to spend their money with them.
Christian Cruz sweet-talked a lot of people to put their tickets in his basket, even offering a discount if they answered a math problem correctly.
“‘Ain’t nobody beating our lemonade.’ [That’s] our slogan,” Cruz told WAVE 3 News. “It’s really fun here. We also sell Sour Patch Kids because we know a lot of people like Sour Patch Kids.”
The students were also quick to realize they also have to learn how to compete with neighboring stands, just like in the real world.
“In real stores they have prices, and we decided to make these a little cheaper so people will come,” Esmerelda De La Cruz explained.
At the end of the exercise, each customer could vote on who had the best lemonade stand — though it was safe to say the real winners were the students’ happy, hydrated customers.
