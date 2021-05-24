Louisville venues to see large events over Memorial Day weekend as restrictions ease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Large, in-person events over Memorial Day weekend could kick off a busy summer in Louisville, according to officials.
As COVID restrictions are eased, in-person events have slowly returned to venues like the Kentucky International Convention Center and the Kentucky Exposition Center. However, Memorial Day weekend marks the return to a “full state” of events and trade shows according to a press release. There will be five events between both venues between May 28-31, marking the busiest weekend since March 2020. Kentucky Venues operates both facilities.
“The events industry is a key player in Louisville’s economy and important to the Commonwealth overall as we return to a level of normalcy we haven’t seen in more than a year. As more events return, we know that means our local business including hotels and restaurants will get much-needed relief,” Kentucky Venues President & CEO David Beck said.
Memorial Day weekend events include:
- May 28-31 | Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular, West Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center
- May 28-31 | USA Volleyball Open National Championship, North Wing and Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center
- May 28-30 | Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention, West Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center
- May 29 | Shelby County Graduations, Broadbent Arena
- May 29 | Battle of the Bluegrass, North Hall CDE of the Kentucky International Convention Center
Kentucky Flea Market vendor Yana Slater, who sells decorative wreaths and custom printed t-shirts, said she was preparing her inventory for this weekend.
“I’m excited, I like meeting different people, networking with some of the other vendors,” she said. “I know people want to get out, kind of find a sense of normalcy.”
Beck told WAVE 3 News events in May are expected to attract more than 50,000 people and generate a large economic boost, providing relief for hotels and restaurants hurting for visitors.
“So we’re trying to grow the business back, so a lot of jobs, a lot of people are affected and benefit from the business and tourism,” he said. “It’s good to have the lights on and people back in our community.”
According to the release, there are more than 80 events under contract and more in the planning stage at both the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky International Convention Center in 2021.
