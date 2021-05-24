Louisville’s public pools scheduled to open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The heat has arrived, and now that some splashgrounds have opened, all that’s left are the pools that are scheduled to open Saturday.
Ahead of that opening, families are cooling off at the splashground in Fairdale.
“No masks and it’s wonderful,” Beverly Pierce said.
She said come Saturday at noon, as the public pools open for the season, she expects them to be jam-packed.
“We went by here the other night and the entire thing was packed,” she said. “I would say 20 kids, so I’m assuming that will fall over into the pool.”
On Monday, crews painted and spruced up facilities. Algonquin pool will be filled with water Wednesday.
There are a few things you need to keep in mind if you plan on diving in at either Algonquin, Sun Valley or Nelson Hornbeck public pools.
“We are still asking patrons to wear a mask until June 11,” said Keith Smith one of the supervisors for Metro Aquatics. “That looks like the day we are going to be able to take the masks off.”
You are also asked to practice social distancing from anyone not in your group.
In addition, pools will have two different swimming sessions to allow for cleaning. Those sessions will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WAVE 3 News has previously reported about a local lifeguard shortage. but Smith said that shouldn’t be an issue this summer.
“We are opening up at a minimum, with the lifeguards that we have,” he said. “We will have three to four lifeguards at each pool.”
The hope is that more people will show interest in wanting to be a lifeguard as the summer goes on.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.