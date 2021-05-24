Man dies after being shot multiple times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who police said was shot multiple times died after he was taken to an area hospital.
The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Yew Lane around 1:45 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
