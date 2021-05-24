Man dies after fight involving a screw driver in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky - Daviess County deputies say a man has died after a domestic incident.
It happened Monday. Deputies told us shortly after 1 p.m. that it happened in the 400 block of Browns Valley Redhill Road. That’s about a mile off Highway 431.
They told us one person was stabbed with a screwdriver, and another person was hurt.
Later Monday, deputies told us a man involved had died and a woman was in the hospital.
We will continue to update this story.
