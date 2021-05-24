Man killed in drive-by shooting outside Louisville Family Dollar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed outside of a Family Dollar in Park Duvalle Monday evening, leaving investigators searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed to WAVE 3 News the victim, who was a man in his late 30s or early 40s, was struck by gunfire at the store in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue. It reportedly happened just before 6:30 p.m.
He died at the scene of the crime before he could be transported to the hospital.
Ruoff confirmed the shooting appeared to have been a drive-by.
No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
