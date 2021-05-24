381 new COVID-19 related cases, 1 new death reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,137 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 740,564 cases reported in the state, with 381 new cases and 1 new death.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,588,849 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 178.049 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,424,633 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,333,248 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.