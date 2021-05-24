28 new JCPS teachers hired in effort to diversity district’s educators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly 30 new educators will begin teaching the kids of Jefferson County Public Schools next school year, officially hired Monday as part of a residency program with JCPS and the UofL College of Education and Human Development.
Teachers who enroll in the Louisville Teacher Residency Program are given the opportunity to start their teaching careers while they work on their master’s degrees. The graduates will earn their master’s degrees within a year and have agreed to work for the district for five years.
As a part of its diversification efforts, JCPS hired the 28 new teachers, the majority of whom are of color, to better represent the student body; JCPS has 60% minority students.
The district is hoping to mirror the strides already made by hiring more minorities at the administrative level.
The next step is for the new staff members to set out to mold and change lives as the JCPS Teacher Residency Program did for new teacher Jamaia Daugherty.
“I never thought I would be here, never in a million years,” Daugherty, a former engineering major, told WAVE 3 News. “This is exactly where I’m supposed to be. I wanted to be that representation for the minority students in my class.”
As for Lapressha Edison, she knows too well the struggles some children face in the classroom, and she is now proud to be an example of someone who has overcome hardship.
“I’ve been through a lot of trauma myself,” Edison admitted. “I know that sometimes there’s certain ways you approach children who’ve been through trauma. It’s important to see that model and witness what it’s like to see, to overcome. We have a lot of things we deal with every day but there’s so many reasons to smile.”
After walking across the stage at the hiring ceremony, which was held at Waggener High School, pen met paper and contracts were signed.
To learn more about the Louisville Teacher Residency Program, click here.
