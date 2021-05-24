Pop-up vaccination clinic held at The Franciscan Kitchen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the attempt to vaccinate as many citizens as possible continues, Louisville Metro Health took their vaccine operation on the road to The Franciscan Kitchen.
Located at 748 S. Preston St., Franciscan Kitchen serves hundreds of meals each day. On this day the dining room was converted into a pop-up vaccine site.
Metro Health administered the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to keep clients from having to return for a second dose.
Chuck Mattingly, executive director of Franciscan Kitchen, got his shot during the clinic. Mattingly said it was important to bring the vaccines into the Kitchen to ensure this population is taken care of as well.
