Shelby County law enforcement agencies combine for ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

Last week, thanks to citizen complaints of reckless and impaired driving, Tipton organized a one-day impact enforcement detail with other departments both in Shelby County and outside of it. Similar to the ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign, Tipton said officers patrolled the heavily-driven roads in the county, looking for those issues. He told WAVE 3 News in just a few hours, officers issued 200 traffic charges. The charges ranged from simple speeding and seat belt tickets to drug trafficking arrests.