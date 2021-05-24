Suspect in shooting at Newburg area nightclub arrested, arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting in early April.
Bryan L. Kavanaugh, 40, of Louisville, is also charged with assault, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and gun possession by a felon.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on April 4 at Aura, a nightclub at 5044 Poplar Level Road. Kavanaugh’s arrest warrant says he and the victim were in a physical altercation inside the club when Kavanaugh pulled out a gun and fired at the victim multiple times. The victim, an adult man, was stuck in the chest and arm. Kavanaugh was also wounded in arm by gunfire.
Kavanaugh and the victim each left the scene in their own vehicles with Kavanaugh following the victim as he was driving on Poplar Level Road and continuing to fire his weapon at the victim’s car.
The victim drove himself to Norton Audubon Hospital, but was transferred to UofL Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were considered life-threatening. Kavanaugh also was taken to UofL Hospital for his gunshot wound.
LMPD recovered the gun allegedly used by Kavanaugh. It had been reported stolen out of Jeffersontown.
A not guilty pleas was entered for Kavanaugh during his arraignment. Bond was set at $500,000 cash.
