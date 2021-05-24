Suspect in shooting at Newburg area nightclub arrested, arraigned

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on April 4 at Aura, a nightclub at 5044 Poplar Level Road. Kavanaugh’s arrest warrant says he and the victim were in a physical altercation inside the club when Kavanaugh pulled out a gun and fired at the victim multiple times. The victim, an adult man, was stuck in the chest and arm. Kavanaugh was also wounded in arm by gunfire.