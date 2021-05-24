Teams back on Ohio River as search for Nylo Lattimore continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christian Aid Ministries, a search organization, is on the Ohio River Monday searching for Nylo Lattimore.
The volunteer search team will be on the water until 5 p.m. Monday, coordinator Marcus Miller said.
They will be back out on the water starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“Current and depth and debris, all of that plays into a search. So, we do everything we can as close to the shore,” said Miller. “Our team is trained for that. Doing everything we can to make a good clean sweep and record everything that we do have.”
Nylo has been the subject of numerous searches since his body was put in the Ohio River in December by his deceased mother’s boyfriend, Desean Brown, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.
Brown is also accused of stabbing Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore, to death.
Nylo’s father, Tonio Hughes, urged people to not give up hope in finding his son when he talked with FOX19 NOW recently.
“I don’t want to deal with not finding our son—our son, me and Nyteisha’s son,” he said.
Teams have searched for 3-year-old Nylo’s body in the Ohio River throughout the Tri-State.
In April, a possible target was identified during a search in Dearborn County, Indiana for Nylo, and another child who was killed and put in the river, 6-year-old James Hutchinson.
Nothing was found during that search, unfortunately.
James’ mother, Brittany Gosney, and her boyfriend James Hamilton, face charges for the boy’s death.
Gosney’s trial will start on Sept. 20 and Hamilton’s on Oct. 4, a judge announced.
