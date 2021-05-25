Cards hit ACC Tournament record seven home runs in 15-10 win over Clemson

(WAVE) - UofL bashed an ACC Tournament record seven home runs in a 15-10 win over Clemson on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ben Metzinger and Henry Davis each belted two round trippers and Alex Binelas hit three four baggers.
“I mean it definitely felt very good especially after last month, a little over a month where the offense has not been playing it’s best and we know the offense that we’re capable of playing and the swings were capable of doing,” Binelas said.
The Cards improve to 28-21. They are still fighting to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
“Look I’m not on the committee and I don’t read all the stuff that’s out there, but you know you have to believe that you’re in,” UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. “I’m not a fan of feeling like you have to win, it’s just not gonna work in this game, or rarely does it work. I guess sometimes it could, but where we’re at and the way we’re playing the last thing I needed to do was make this a must win game, it was just guys we just gotta play good baseball.”
The Cards wrap up pool play in the tournament against Georgia Tech on Thursday at 3 p.m.
