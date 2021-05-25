Colonial Gardens Biscuit Belly celebrates delayed ribbon cutting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Close to one year since it first opened, Biscuit Belly is formally celebrating its new location close to Iroquois Park.
The brunch spot serving biscuits and other breakfast delicacies opened back in June 2020, but a ribbon cutting ceremony had to be delayed due to the COVID pandemic.
On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer along with the co-owner of Biscuit Belly, Lauren Coulter, celebrated the newest location within the renovated Colonial Gardens complex.
“We are so extraordinarily excited to really talk about and brag on one of Louisville’s great success stories,” Fischer said. “We’re really proud of you and the (Biscuit Belly) team leading the revolution in biscuits.”
The location is one of three in the Louisville area, with Biscuit Belly restaurants also in NuLu and St. Matthews.
For more information on Biscuit Belly, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.