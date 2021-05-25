Firefighter injured in warehouse explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A firefighter was injured in an explosion at a warehouse.
Fire crews were called to the warehouse in the 200 block of Eiler Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Monday, Major Bobby Cooper said.
When they arrived, Cooper said they found the two-story warehouse was on fire. As firefighters approached the building, there was an explosion.
It took more than 40 firefighters approximately 30 minutes to put out the flames.
The injured firefighter was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
