Florida beats UK 4-1, eliminates Cats from SEC Tournament
UK head coach Nick Mingione (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor | May 25, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:23 PM

(WAVE) - Jacob Young led off the game with a solo home run and Florida never trailed in a 4-1 win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The loss drops UK to 29-23 and likely out of the NCAA Tournament.

“You know I kind of learned my lesson there but who knows, I’ve seen crazier things,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “Obviously I’m not in that room. I wish I was, I wish I could be a fly on the wall in that room but obviously the committee has a tough job and what they choose to do with our team, obviously we didn’t win today so we don’t have any more opportunities to state our case.”

