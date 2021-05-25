Florida beats UK 4-1, eliminates Cats from SEC Tournament

(WAVE) - Jacob Young led off the game with a solo home run and Florida never trailed in a 4-1 win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.
The loss drops UK to 29-23 and likely out of the NCAA Tournament.
“You know I kind of learned my lesson there but who knows, I’ve seen crazier things,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “Obviously I’m not in that room. I wish I was, I wish I could be a fly on the wall in that room but obviously the committee has a tough job and what they choose to do with our team, obviously we didn’t win today so we don’t have any more opportunities to state our case.”
