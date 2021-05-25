FORECAST: Last hot day before storms return to the forecast

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, May 25, 2021
By Tawana Andrew | May 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 9:51 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90° HEAT: Today looks to be the last day of the ongoing heatwave
  • SEVERE T-STORMS: A fading area of showers in the morning/midday Wednesday; may re-intensify in the afternoon
  • POOR AIR QUALITY: Ozone and pollutants will build up over the metro again today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks to be the last hot day of the week. Highs should push to near or slightly above 90°. We’ll see poor air quality at times in the Louisville Metro once again today.

Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows near 70°. Rain chances increase as we head towards daybreak Wednesday, but it looks dry and partly cloudy most of the night.

Wednesday features a fading area of thunderstorms through the morning towards midday. Where these storms fade will also be the main location for them to re-fire in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may become severe tomorrow afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking fairly decent at this point with cooler temperatures, lots of sunshine, and a 48-60 hour window of no rain!

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.