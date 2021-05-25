FORECAST: Last hot day before storms return to the forecast

- 90° HEAT: Today looks to be the last day of the ongoing heatwave
- SEVERE T-STORMS: A fading area of showers in the morning/midday Wednesday; may re-intensify in the afternoon
- POOR AIR QUALITY: Ozone and pollutants will build up over the metro again today
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today looks to be the last hot day of the week. Highs should push to near or slightly above 90°. We’ll see poor air quality at times in the Louisville Metro once again today.
Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows near 70°. Rain chances increase as we head towards daybreak Wednesday, but it looks dry and partly cloudy most of the night.
Wednesday features a fading area of thunderstorms through the morning towards midday. Where these storms fade will also be the main location for them to re-fire in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may become severe tomorrow afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s.
Memorial Day Weekend is looking fairly decent at this point with cooler temperatures, lots of sunshine, and a 48-60 hour window of no rain!
