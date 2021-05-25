FORECAST: Storm chances increase for the second half of the week

- STORMS: Highest chances Wednesday and Friday - some strong/severe possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll feel every bit like summer tonight as low temperatures only get down to 70 degrees in the city. A rogue pop-up shower or storm is possible this evening, but very unlikely.
Thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, starting as early as midday and sticking around in some areas southeast of Louisville until nightfall. Some stronger, gustier storms are possible with this setup. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s.
By Wednesday night the storm activity will have mostly exited our counties, helping clouds to break up quite a bit. Lows will be in the 60s by Thursday morning.
Most of Thursday looks dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll watch for a complex of storms to dive into our area from the northwest late Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing some strong storm potential.
Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend, we’ll see drier and slightly cooler weather with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Monday’s high is expected back near 80 degrees.
