FORECAST: Temperatures likely to crack 90° today

By Brian Goode | May 19, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 4:14 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 90° HEAT: Hottest of this current heatwave looks to take place today with 90-92 on average
  • SEVERE T-STORMS: A fading area of showers in the morning/midday WED; may re-intensify in the afternoon
  • POOR AIR QUALITY: Ozone and pollutants will build up over the metro again today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday looks hot and will be perhaps the hottest day of this heat surge. Highs should push to or just above 90°; it would be the 3rd 90° day in a row. Poor air quality is expected at times in the Louisville Metro once again.

We’ll remain muggy and warm Tuesday night as lows only get down to around 70 degrees. A small downpour chance Tuesday night will begin to increase around daybreak Wednesday, but it looks dry and partly cloudy most of the night.

Wednesday will feature a fading area of thunderstorms late morning/midday. Where they fade, will also be the main location for them to re-fire in the afternoon. At that point, some could turn briefly severe. We’ll watch it carefully.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking fairly decent at this point with cooler temperatures, lots of sunshine, and a good 48- 60 hour window of no rain!

