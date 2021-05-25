Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/25

The next wave is a stronger one. This one looks to be mean on the radar during the day Thursday causing all kinds of issues in the Plains/Midwest. We will see how much of this fades or even tries to gain more fuel (depending on timing) as it marches toward WAVE Country. The timing on this feature looks to be late Thursday (likely at night) through parts of Friday. If the Thursday wave gets here too fast, then we could have a third wave Friday afternoon but as of now, we are leaning toward the Thursday wave disrupting those plans.