Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/25

One more day of this hot stretch before we start to get a more active radar at times. Given the heat that has been in place, all that has been missing is moisture and a “trigger”. Once those features get involved, we will have to monitor the radar trends carefully the next few days.
While we have a spotty downpour risk today (west of I-65), most will stay dry and hot.
There will be a “ripple” riding down Wednesday from the NW that should have some fading showers with it. This feature will then have the chance to fire back up after lunch to produce some stronger t-storms. The timing of that “heating up” will vary until we can get this thing closer. So far, it appears those near or south of the Ohio River run the greatest risk for anything on the stronger side while those to the north would experience smaller non-severe t-storm cells.
We’ll see how it looks in the morning.
The next wave is a stronger one. This one looks to be mean on the radar during the day Thursday causing all kinds of issues in the Plains/Midwest. We will see how much of this fades or even tries to gain more fuel (depending on timing) as it marches toward WAVE Country. The timing on this feature looks to be late Thursday (likely at night) through parts of Friday. If the Thursday wave gets here too fast, then we could have a third wave Friday afternoon but as of now, we are leaning toward the Thursday wave disrupting those plans.
The holiday weekend looks much cooler (nearly 20 degrees cooler in highs) and mainly dry.
Perfect timing :)
