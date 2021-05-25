Gov. Beshear: More than 2 million Kentuckians vaccinated, 580 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear announced Tuesday that the commonwealth passed the milestone of more than two million Kentuckians vaccinated.
“When you look at this, when you think about it, it is just a miracle,” Beshear said. “15 months after the first case here in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but two million Kentuckians already being vaccinated is really exciting.”
As of Tuesday, 2,006,742 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
Beshear confirmed 580 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 456,626.
Five total deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed between the health department and the state audit program. Total deaths in the commonwealth due to the virus is now 6,725.
Positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 2.52 percent.
Other information provided in Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 353
- Patients currently in ICU: 108
- Patients currently on a ventilator: 49
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.