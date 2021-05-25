94-home development approved in Prospect, appeal likely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A proposed 94-home development in Prospect is moving forward following a vote by the Oldham County Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.
However, some heavy opposition has the developer still fighting for final approval.
The nearly 220-acre proposed development on Rose Island Road in Prospect would place 94 single residence homes in the 217-acre lot between Rose Island Road and Riverside Drive.
This comes after concerns from the neighbors ranging from safety to the disruption of an Indian burial mound. Most concerns surround the roads around the development.
“Semis are gong down this road now, you don’t stand a chance,” nearby resident Geoff Schutz said. “School buses are getting clipped. I worry about the kids. I worry about my son’s safety.”
Not everyone is against the proposal, especially given that a previous developer proposed even more homes; up to 300.
“Obviously, I wish it could stay a farm forever,” Riverside Drive resident Ken McMillan said. “If I hit the lottery, I’d buy the property today and leave it the way it is, but it’s going to be a great development. It’s going to look good.”
Resident William Schmitt leads a petition with more than 300 signatures. He said Tuesday there’s so much not being considered, like water runoff and the natural beauty of the area being destroyed.
“Signatories universally agree,” Schmitt said, “this development should not proceed.”
Developer Canfield Realty says they’re following every guideline and law they’re asked to.
“I think the land owner is entitled to develop his land, this is America,” Canfield’s attorney Paul Whitty said, “and of all the plans that have been put forward, this is the least obtrusive.”
Developers will move onto the construction phase of the single family residences that are worth up to a million dollars.
They’ll likely include an environmental study at that point.
In the meantime, some residents do plan to appeal Tuesday’s ruling by the Oldham County Planning and Zoning Commission.
