Indiana’s minimum wage is unlivable, lawmakers argue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Indiana, some Democratic senators feel that the minimum wage is too low and has likely contributed to the state’s labor shortage.
The minimum wage in the Hoosier State is $7.25 an hour, which is in line with the federal minimum wage.
J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) questioned why an adult with a family would work for such low pay during a global pandemic. He made the comments during a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss raising the minimum wage.
“Just think about it,” Ford said. “For you and your family, are you going to take a job that is gonna pay you $7.25, 8, 9 bucks an hour, when we know we’re still in the middle of a pandemic? When we know you might have health conditions that’ll put your family in jeopardy? But if we raise the minimum wage, if we provided a living wage to folks, then you could potentially make that call yourself, and that’d be a decision that you have to make — but not for a $7.25 job.”
Ford was joined in the discussion by Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington), Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary), and Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor.
The lawmakers said there are more than 892,000 Hoosiers working minimum wage jobs and 550,000 of them are women.
