JCPS ‘do-over’ year approved by school board for more than 700 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education approved supplemental school years Tuesday for hundreds of students who requested a “do-over.”
The board voted unanimously to approve requests from more than 700 students for a supplemental year, though students will still have the opportunity to change their minds, according to a district spokesperson.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, allowing Kentucky students to repeat the 2020-2021 school year if they choose. In the supplemental year, high school student-athletes would also receive a fifth year of eligibility. However, students who were qualified to graduate in 2021 and request a supplemental year will not see a change to their GPA.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio told WAVE 3 News about 750 students want a “do-over” year following a school year spent for most behind a computer screen with Non-Traditional Instruction. The 750 students account for less than 1% of the student population.
Still, Pollio said there are some concerns regarding how the supplemental year would impact the district.
“Our research on holding kids back is very limited to the positive impact on it,” he said. “Some of the considerations especially schools that have high enrollments, if they have 20 or 25 kids that are coming back that they weren’t expecting that could enrollment, that could impact class size ... We heard a lot about athletics and the NCAA saying this could be a concern for those wanting to play Division 1 athletics.”
Last week, the NCAA warned students considering a supplemental year “there could be a detrimental effect on their ability to meet Division I core-course requirements in some circumstances.”
The NCAA said current freshmen and sophomores could risk not completing the Division I requirement of 10 core-course units before starting the seventh semester of high school.
Pollio said students opting for a “do-over” year should expect more information from their specific schools about how to re-enroll for the fall.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.