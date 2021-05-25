LMPD: Woman shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:04 p.m. to a shooting reported on the 1200 block of South 41st Street.
According to Louisville Metro police spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers arrived and found a woman in her 20s who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was sent to University Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
Police said there are no suspects or arrests at the moment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
