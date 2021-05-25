525 new COVID-19 related cases, 12 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 13,149 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 741,053 cases reported in the state, with 525 new cases and 12 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,603,648 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 180,421 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 2,444,568 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 10,347,677 tests have been preformed to date. The state 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%.
