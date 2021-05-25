No state charges for Kentucky National Guard, Louisville police in David McAtee’s death

“Today KSP and LMPD received the findings of the shooting death investigation of David McAtee by the office of Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine. In an effort to strengthen transparency, KSP and LMPD leadership are releasing those findings today. Attached is Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine’s report of his office’s review of the investigation into the death of David McAtee. The names of some citizens identified as witnesses have been redacted pursuant to KRS 61.878(1)(a) as the disclosure of their identities would constitute an unwarranted invasion of their personal privacy. Information obtained from an ATF Firearm Trace has been redacted pursuant to the 2012 Consolidated and Further Continuing Appropriations Act, which prohibits the public disclosure of information obtained from the ATF Firearms Trace.”