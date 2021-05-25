Portion of Broadway to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A section of Broadway where sewer repairs have been underway will reopen.
Broadway between Second and Hancock streets will reopen on Friday, according to MSD officials.
Work is still being done between Hancock and Campbell streets.
The work began as an urgent repair on the 96 to 84 inch diameter brick sewer in October of 2020. MSD officials said the sewer was installed in 1866 and experienced failures in 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
MSD said all of the scheduled work is expected to be finished by the end of June.
Work on Cherokee Parkway where crews have closed Cherokee Parkway between Grinstead Drive and Willow Avenue. The work on that project is expected to be completed in July.
