Rescued tiger from Tiger King Park now housed at Ste. Genevieve, Mo. sanctuary

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescued tiger from Tiger King Park is now being housed at a tiger sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve.
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary said it worked with other sanctuaries and the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the large-scale rescue of endangered big cats at Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
In total, they said 69 big cats, including lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar were removed from the facility due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”
One of the male tigers is now under the sanctuary’s care while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals.
The Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary said it transported the tiger from the Oklahoma facility to Crown Ridge where he is currently under quarantine while being monitored and treated by the staff and veterinary team.
