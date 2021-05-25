Uber-like lawn service makes it’s way to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - During the pandemic, even more businesses started catering to customers, from getting groceries at home to having meals from your favorite restaurants delivered to your doorstep. Now, an Uber-like service for lawn mowing, called GreenPal, has made its way to Louisville.
“Well, I think Uber and Lyft have changed the consumer trend,“ GreenPal cofounder Gene Caballero said.
The Uber and Lyft of lawn service hit Louisville just as the grass started growing.
“We don’t want to wait on anything anymore,” Caballero said, “we don’t want to wait on our food, we don’t want to wait on a ride and that kind of goes with lawn care.”
Maybe your mower broke down, you just moved to the area or you need an extra service to look good for a party, whatever the reason, GreenPal lets homeowners find, schedule and pay for lawn service, and it can all be done right on their app.
As we’re just starting to get out of the pandemic, it’s great for homeowners who don’t want to touch money or have a face-to-face meeting with a lawn care provider.
“You can see people’s yards, what they request for,” explained lawn care company owner Robert Milan, “so, if you see a yard, once the bids come out, you might have 10 to 15 bids in one day.”
Louisville landscapers like Milan say in a short time, it’s been a great way to more business. Milan’s Imagine That LawnCare is growing with the service.
“Once a customer picks you, you can get in contact with that customer immediately,” Milan said. “I like that because then I can build a relationship with the customer itself.”
Homeowners get to see a landscaper or mowing company’s consumer rating and get quick and multiple price quotes to choose from. Ultimately, the homeowner gets to choose what they want to pay.
“If they want to take the guy that hasn’t done a lot of work, but wants to get his business going and he may be a little bit cheaper,” Caballero said, “or you may want to go with somebody that’s got 5,000 5 star reviews and does a little bit more, so we give the power to the homeowner to select who they want to work with.”
When the job is done, the lawn care pro sends a time-stamped photo, the homeowner can pay and set up more appointments when needed.
